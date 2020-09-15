Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.