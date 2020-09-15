Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

