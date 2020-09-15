AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AFLAC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AFLAC by 31.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AFLAC by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.