AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

