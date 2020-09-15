AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after buying an additional 3,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,815,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

AGNC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,800. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

