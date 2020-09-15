Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in August

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIXXF. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Aixtron stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

