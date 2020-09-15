Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 1,256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIAF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Alacer Gold has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

