Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALX traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $264.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $361.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average of $266.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

