Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. The firm has a market cap of $741.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.