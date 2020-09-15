Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $323.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $333.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 53,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

