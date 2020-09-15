Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Alpha Bank has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Get Alpha Bank alerts:

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.