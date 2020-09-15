Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after buying an additional 411,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,372,000 after buying an additional 267,384 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.