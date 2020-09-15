Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 235,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 123,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.