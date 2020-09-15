AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.14.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

