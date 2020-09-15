America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 66.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 130,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

