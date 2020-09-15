American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.