American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $283,036,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after acquiring an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,992. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $2,269,703 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

