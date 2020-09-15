Analysts Anticipate Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.70. Open Text posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Open Text stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,797. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,722 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,283,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after acquiring an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 631,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

