Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 1,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

