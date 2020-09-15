Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $122.00 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Primerica by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Primerica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

