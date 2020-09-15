Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.55. Apple posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.25 to $73.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.35 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

