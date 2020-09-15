Analysts Set Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Price Target at GBX 978

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($12.78).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BUR stock traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 576 ($7.53). 890,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 484.04. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 987.68 ($12.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

