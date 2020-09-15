Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price at $206.60

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CL King raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

HELE opened at $199.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,977,678.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

