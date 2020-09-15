Analysts Set Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $177.20

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,495. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.82. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

