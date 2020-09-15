Analyzing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 2 5 0 2.71

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $231.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Penumbra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 3.56 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -5.76 Penumbra $547.41 million 12.77 $48.46 million $0.98 197.61

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71% Penumbra 2.02% 1.25% 0.95%

Summary

Penumbra beats Alphatec on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

