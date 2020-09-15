Analyzing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biomerica and Arca Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Arca Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arca Biopharma has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Arca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84% Arca Biopharma N/A -60.62% -53.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Arca Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 11.88 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.39 Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Biopharma.

Summary

Biomerica beats Arca Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic HF. It has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

