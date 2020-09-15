Analyzing Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $12.30 billion 1.26 $1.09 billion N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd 7.69% 6.52% 2.11% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

