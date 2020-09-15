Analyzing Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Secureworks (NYSE:SCWX)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% Secureworks -3.89% -0.35% -0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Workiva and Secureworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 1 3 0 2.40 Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Secureworks has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Secureworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Secureworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 8.61 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.40 Secureworks $552.77 million 1.80 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -63.74

Secureworks has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Secureworks shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.3% of Secureworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

