ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Down 56.0% in August

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 4.91% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANCN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

