Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

