APR Coin Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market cap of $8,536.35 and approximately $63.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00730090 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.02688041 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000613 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004435 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,193,223 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

