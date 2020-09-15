AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $57,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.