AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,684,575 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 498.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $53,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 502,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,401,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

