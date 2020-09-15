AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 335,931 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,931 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

