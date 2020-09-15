Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $331,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.