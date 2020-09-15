Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGO. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

