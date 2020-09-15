Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.96 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of $853.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.