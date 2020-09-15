Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

