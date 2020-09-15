Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given New GBX 2,150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective (up from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.55. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,879 ($37.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 19218.6050262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

