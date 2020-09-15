Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

