Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

