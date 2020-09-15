Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.