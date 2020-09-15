Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDMO. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $439.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $66,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

