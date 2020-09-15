B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.69. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

