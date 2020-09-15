B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.96. 26,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.