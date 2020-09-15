B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191,864 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362,535 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 156.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,822. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.