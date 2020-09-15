B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Cleantech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZD. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Cleantech ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

