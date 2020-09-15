B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,983,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,331,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,068 shares of company stock worth $56,682,645. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 94,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,213,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.