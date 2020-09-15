B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,565. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

