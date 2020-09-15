B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total transaction of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock worth $69,095,309. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

